Jonathan Rose Profit Surge Event: Advanced Notice Revealed By Steadyincomeinvestments

Jonathan Rose unveils his Advanced Notice System at The Profit Surge Event on Nov 10, 1pm ET. Learn real-time institutional tracking with Louis Navellier, Eric Fry & Luke Lango. Register for 3 stock picks & full reveal.

Jonathan Rose, a 16-year veteran market maker from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), today announced The Profit Surge Event, scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will feature the public debut of Rose's proprietary Advanced Notice System, a real-time institutional tracking tool designed to detect large-scale“hidden bets” before price catalysts emerge.

Rose, now affiliated with InvestorPlace, will be joined by analysts Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango to demonstrate the system's application across live stock selections.

The Federal Reserve's second consecutive 25-basis-point rate cut last week lowered borrowing costs to their lowest level since 2022. This policy shift may signal a prolonged easing cycle into 2026, a pattern historically linked to elevated market volatility.

Rose's Advanced Notice System is designed to operate within such conditions, detecting institutional“hidden bets” before price catalysts emerge.

The system aggregates live exchange data-including options flows, block trades over 100,000 shares, and dark-pool volume-from CBOE, NYSE, and Nasdaq feeds. It filters for signal convergence and overlays results onto fundamentally strong stocks.

Rose first tested the methodology during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. After 18 months of refinement, the system now delivers alerts within minutes of institutional activity.

The Profit Surge Event will include a full technical reveal of the Advanced Notice System.

Live case studies will demonstrate application with entry timestamps, strike prices, and exit triggers. Risk protocols-hard stops and maximum drawdown limits-will be outlined alongside operational metrics.

Louis Navellier will provide a quantitative earnings-growth stock. Eric Fry will contribute a geopolitical commodity or currency play. Luke Lango will offer a high-growth technology name.

Each selection will be processed through the Advanced Notice System on air, with Rose building specific option overlays and projected 30-day outcomes.

Registrants receive immediate access to:



The three analyst stock reports

“Wall Street's Top 10 Hidden Bets” report with current institutional signals, strikes, and timelines Daily pre-event video briefings on sector flow rotations



The session concludes with Rose unveiling his“Trade of the Decade,” a position flagged by the system at the intersection of AI data-center power demand and uranium supply constraints.

InvestorPlace is integrating the Advanced Notice System into its research platform.

Subscribers to Navellier, Fry, or Lango services will receive automated alerts when institutional flows align with existing recommendations, creating a unified signal layer across quantitative, macro, and growth analyses.

Registration is open via email entry. Participants gain the live stream, full replay, and all supporting materials.

The Profit Surge Event is an educational disclosure of the Advanced Notice System and its operational framework. All references to trading include standard risk warnings: trading involves substantial risk of loss.

About Jonathan Rose

Jonathan Rose is a former CBOE market maker and creator of the Advanced Notice System, which tracks real-time institutional positioning for short-duration equity opportunities.

About InvestorPlace

InvestorPlace publishes financial research and hosts educational events for individual investors.

