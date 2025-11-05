Paramount Cruises Unveils 2026-2027“Music Cities & Mississippi River” Holidays In Partnership With Viking River Cruises

MENAFN - GetNews)



Paramount Cruises has launched its 2026–2027“Music Cities & Mississippi River” holidays in partnership with Viking River Cruises, combining stays in Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans with a luxury Viking Mississippi voyage. Travellers can experience America's Deep South through music, culture and cuisine on this exclusive cruise-and-stay itinerary.

London - 5 November, 2025 - Paramount Cruises is excited to announce its latest Paramount Cruises Exclusive: the immersive “Nashville, Memphis & New Orleans” holiday, paired with a luxury Viking Mississippi River cruise from Memphis to New Orleans. Available throughout 2026 and 2027, this new itinerary combines multi-night city stays with an all-inclusive Lower Mississippi sailing, bringing together the best of music, culture and cuisine across America's Deep South.

An Authentic Journey Through America's Musical Heartland

The Music Cities & Mississippi River holiday showcases the rhythm and spirit of the South, from the legendary honky-tonks of Nashville to the blues clubs of Memphis and the jazz halls of New Orleans. Travellers will enjoy curated hotel stays, handpicked excursions and a luxury river voyage aboard Viking Mississippi, blending relaxation with immersive cultural discovery.

What's Included



Return flights with baggage and private airport transfers

Three nights in Nashville, three nights in Memphis, and two nights in New Orleans

Luxury coach transfer from Nashville to Memphis

Viking Mississippi River Cruise from Memphis to New Orleans with:



All onboard meals



Beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch and dinner



Wi-Fi



One shore excursion per port

Port taxes and gratuities included

Paramount-selected experiences including:



Grand Ole Opry tickets



Country Music Hall of Fame entry



Graceland Elvis Experience



Memphis Big Mojo Sun Studio & Music History Tour



Steamboat Natchez daytime jazz cruise

National WWII Museum entry £25 per person Uber credit and a Paramount Music Cities Guidebook with insider tips



The Route at a Glance

Begin your journey in the live music capital of Nashville, explore the rock 'n' roll roots of Memphis, and then sail the Lower Mississippi River to New Orleans, famed for its jazz, Creole cuisine and Southern hospitality.

Viking's Memphis–New Orleans itinerary includes ports such as Greenville, Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge, Darrow and New Orleans, each offering a glimpse into the culture and charm of the American South.

Quote from Patrick Hill, Paramount Cruises

“Our team travels to Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans every year, hosting groups and building first-hand relationships with the hotels, guides and venues we feature,” said Patrick Hill, Paramount Cruises.“We have walked these streets, listened to the live music, and handpicked every experience. This new Mississippi River itinerary brings all of that together, combining rhythm, culture and comfort for guests to enjoy an unforgettable journey through America's musical heartland.”

Booking and Availability

The Music Cities & Mississippi River holidays are on sale now with limited early availability for 2026 and 2027 departures.

For dates, pricing and full details, visit

About Paramount Cruises

Paramount Cruises crafts cruise-and-stay holidays worldwide, combining expert cruise knowledge with carefully selected hotels, seamless transfers and curated local experiences. As a trusted independent specialist, Paramount Cruises gives travellers the confidence and comfort to explore more, all with the protection of ABTA and ATOL membership.