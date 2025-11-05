403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pharmaceutical Output Integral Part Of Healthcare Flexibility - Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Developing local pharmaceutical production is among the focal points of national healthcare "flexibility" plans, Kuwait's Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi said on Wednesday, citing such a measure as a joint endeavor between the public and private sectors.
Kuwait's health ministry is committed towards putting in place an environment that is conducive to ratcheting up investment in local pharmaceutical production, the minister said as he toured a Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Company (KSP)-owned factory.
The development of the local pharmaceutical industry is a crucial step towards ensuring adequate supply, in line with Kuwait's "Vision 2035," development plan, he underlined, citing plans to open new factories in a bid to prop up pharmaceutical output through relying on the "competence" of national healthcare workers.
The minister's visit to the KSP factory is part of health ministry plans to further expand and develop the national pharmaceutical industry given the signnifaince of this sector, he was cited as saying in a ministry statement. (end)
aa
Kuwait's health ministry is committed towards putting in place an environment that is conducive to ratcheting up investment in local pharmaceutical production, the minister said as he toured a Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Company (KSP)-owned factory.
The development of the local pharmaceutical industry is a crucial step towards ensuring adequate supply, in line with Kuwait's "Vision 2035," development plan, he underlined, citing plans to open new factories in a bid to prop up pharmaceutical output through relying on the "competence" of national healthcare workers.
The minister's visit to the KSP factory is part of health ministry plans to further expand and develop the national pharmaceutical industry given the signnifaince of this sector, he was cited as saying in a ministry statement. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment