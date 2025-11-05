403
Kuwait Education Min. Meets Int'l Delegations On UNESCO Conference Sidelines
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Education Jalal Al-Tabtabaei along with his accompanying delegation, held a series of bilateral meetings Wednesday with international delegations on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
In a statement, the Ministry said that Al-Tabtabaei met with the head of the Finnish delegation State Secretary to the Minister of Education Mikaela Nylander, Director of International Relations Jaana Palojarvi, and Ministerial Advisor Kati Anttalainen, where discussions focused on bilateral relations between Kuwait and Finland and ways to enhance cooperation in shared educational fields.
The meeting addressed Finland's distinguished experience in developing its educational system, particularly regarding teacher training and development policies, adopted educational standards, and strengthening the exchange of expertise between the two sides in educational innovation and quality of education.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Nylander extended a formal invitation to the Kuwaiti side to visit Finland and learn firsthand about the Finnish educational system and benefit from its distinguished educational experiences.
Al-Tabtabaei held a bilateral meeting with Singapore's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Rosa Daniel, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Kuwait and Singapore in the fields of education, training, and modern educational technologies, as well as exchanging expertise on successful educational policies and teacher development programs.
In this context, Daniel extended a formal invitation to visit Singapore and learn about its pioneering education system and innovative practices in developing education and training.
Al-Tabtabaei also met with Khaled El-Enany on the occasion of his election as the new Director-General of UNESCO.
During the meeting, Al-Tabtabaei conveyed the congratulations of Kuwait to El-Enany, wishing him success in his new role and affirming Kuwait's confidence in UNESCO's ability to continue fulfilling its global mission of supporting education and culture.
Al-Tabtabaei affirmed Kuwait's commitment to continuing its support for UNESCO programs and initiatives and to actively participating in international forums, reflecting its unwavering commitment to strengthening joint international efforts in the fields of education, culture, and science.
Al-Tabtabei also met with his counterpart, UAE's Minister of Education Sarah Al-Amiri, Undersecretary of the Ministry Mohammad Al-Qasim and the UAE's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ali Al-Haj Al-Ali.
They reviewed ways to develop joint educational cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE in light of the educational cooperation agreement signed between them and discussed practical steps to enhance the exchange of expertise in various educational fields.
Al-Tabtabaei also held a bilateral meeting with Syria's Minister of Education Mohammad Turko, in the presence of Kuwait's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Ali Al-Mudhaf, and several members of the Kuwaiti and Syrian delegations.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance educational cooperation in developing the educational system, as well as joint coordination in international forums, particularly within the framework of UNESCO, to serve their shared goals of supporting educational development and empowering future generations.
Al-Tabtabaei also met with the President of UNESCO's 43rd General Conference Khundker Talha, he congratulated him and wished him success, praising the excellent organization of the conference, its distinguished management, and the broad international participation it witnessed.
During the meeting, they discussed prospects for cooperation between Kuwait and UNESCO in the fields of education, culture, and communication, as well as coordinating joint efforts to address current international challenges in a way that contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening the organization's role in supporting education globally.
Al-Tabtabaei also met with Uzbekistan's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bahram Aliyev and discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in the educational, cultural, and scientific fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international issues of common interest.
Finally, the Minister held a bilateral meeting with Sudan's Education Minister Al-Tahami Mohammad, deputy head of the participating delegation Ambassador Sharif Nasr, Acting Head of Sudan's Delegation to UNESCO Salah Ishaq and Head of Sudan's Delegation Office to UNESCO Ezeldin Babiker, to discuss ways of joint cooperation between Kuwait and Sudan in the field of education. (end)
