Trump: US Gov't Shutdown Benefits Democrats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the government shutdown is a big factor of the electoral gain made by the Democrats on Tuesday.
"Last night, it was, you know, not expected to be a victory, it was very Democrat areas, but I don't think it was good for Republicans," Trump said during a breakfast meeting with GOP senators at the White House on Wednesday morning.
"We'd have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented and what we should do about it and also about the shutdown and how that relates to last night.
"I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans and that was a big factor.
"We'd have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented and what we should do about it and also about the shutdown and how that relates to last night
"We must get the government back open soon and really immediately. We have to get it open. We have the hottest economy we've ever had and it's affecting the stock market.
"I don't know about that but I was honored that they said that. It's possible you're not going to do that, and I'm going to go by your wishes.
"I think it's very important. We have to get the country open. And the way we're going to do it this afternoon is to terminate the filibuster," Trump said in remarks from the State Dining Room.
"You're very smart people. But I think it's a tremendous mistake. It would be a tragic mistake, actually," Trump concluded. (end)
