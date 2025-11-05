403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Foreign Ministry Denounces Israeli Occupation Tenders To Build New Settlements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned a declaration by the Israeli occupation authorities to float tenders for building 356 settlements in northeastern Jerusalem.
This is a new step as part of the systematic settlement expansion policy aimed at undermining chances of implementing the principle of the two states solution and jeopardizing any possibility to establish the independent Palestinian state, it said in a statement.
It is aimed at speeding up the colonial scheme called "greater Jerusalem," amid terrorism of the armed settlers' militias to besiege the Palestinians and drive them out of their homeland, the department added.
UN Security Council Resolution 2334 considered all settlement activities as flagrant violation of the international law, thus states bear a legal and ethical responsibility to renounce any changes enforced by the occupation, the foreign ministry statement said.
It urged the international community to act urgently and stop such continuing breaches against the Palestinian people, their territories and legitimate rights.
Jerusalem Governorate declared earlier today that the occupation promoted two tenders to build these settlements northeast of the city. (end)
nq
This is a new step as part of the systematic settlement expansion policy aimed at undermining chances of implementing the principle of the two states solution and jeopardizing any possibility to establish the independent Palestinian state, it said in a statement.
It is aimed at speeding up the colonial scheme called "greater Jerusalem," amid terrorism of the armed settlers' militias to besiege the Palestinians and drive them out of their homeland, the department added.
UN Security Council Resolution 2334 considered all settlement activities as flagrant violation of the international law, thus states bear a legal and ethical responsibility to renounce any changes enforced by the occupation, the foreign ministry statement said.
It urged the international community to act urgently and stop such continuing breaches against the Palestinian people, their territories and legitimate rights.
Jerusalem Governorate declared earlier today that the occupation promoted two tenders to build these settlements northeast of the city. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment