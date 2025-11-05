403
Kuwait Plays Trailblazing Role In Care For Elderly -- Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) - Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Social Affairs Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi said his country is a role model for other countries in caring for the elderly people thanks to the wise instructions of the political leadership.
It is a humanitarian commitment to increase the feeling of wellbeing among this segment of the society and ensure the coherence of the social texture under the Kuwait Vision 2035, he said on Wednesday.
Dr. Al-Ajmi made the comments during a function held on the sidelines of the session of the executive office of the council of the GCC ministers of labor and social affairs.
He affirmed that Kuwait had built a complete system for health, social and psychological care that provides innovative solutions for supporting the elderly people.
Dr. Al-Ajmi cited the issuance of more than 40,000 'Awlawiya cards' as an example of ensuring easy access for the elderly to various services.
"The Ministry of Social Affairs provides field services and deployed 23 medial teams to deliver health services for the elderly at home.
"It has upgraded the health and social care system in a way that combined the family care system with the institutional one," he said, adding that the State of Kuwait is modernizing the infrastructure of the social care, including the centers, clubs and diwaniyas.
The event saw the launching of "the elderly future platform - updating of the global research agenda and the elderly wellbeing index in the GCC countries" in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).
It is held in the framework of the Second World Summit for Social Development being hosted by Qatar on November 4-6. (end)
