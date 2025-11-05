403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KFA: Dec. 23 Set For Amir Cup Final
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah announced on Wednesday that the final match of His Highness the Amir Football Cup for the 2024-2025 season will be held on December 23.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his gracious patronage of the tournament.
The final match between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC; originally scheduled for last June, was postponed due to regional circumstances at the time. (end)
sad
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his gracious patronage of the tournament.
The final match between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC; originally scheduled for last June, was postponed due to regional circumstances at the time. (end)
sad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment