KFA: Dec. 23 Set For Amir Cup Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- President of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf Al-Sabah announced on Wednesday that the final match of His Highness the Amir Football Cup for the 2024-2025 season will be held on December 23.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yusuf expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his gracious patronage of the tournament.
The final match between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC; originally scheduled for last June, was postponed due to regional circumstances at the time. (end)
