European Commission Approves Plan To Develop Railway Network
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The European Commission endorsed on Wednesday an inclusive transportation package aiming at accelerating the expansion of Europe's high-speed railway network and promoting low-carbon, renewable energy investments in the maritime and aviation sectors.
The step is part of the European Union's efforts to enhance competitiveness and achieve carbon neutrality, the Commission said in a statement.
The package depends on sustainability and efficiency to make the European system cleaner, more flexible and better connected, it added.
Europe has an advanced position in rail transportation, but it is required to increase investments in sustainable energy to accelerate energy transition in the above-mentioned sectors, it noted.
The 2040 railway strategy includes establishing a faster and better connected network among the capitals and major cities in a manner that lessens the times of travel and makes the train a more attractive alternative to short-haul flights.
Under the plan, travel time between Berlin and Copenhagen is expected to be reduced from seven to four hours, and between Sofia and Athens from over 13 to six hours, the statement elaborated.
The plan also aims to mobilize no less than EUR 2.9 billion from European financing instruments by 2027.
These measures seek reducing Europe's dependence on imported fossil fuels, strengthening the competitiveness of European industry, and contributing to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, it pointed out. (end)
