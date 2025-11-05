Brown Leads Team Genesis 2 To Victory In Abu Dhabi HSBC Pro-Ams

England's Daniel Brown, 11th in the Race to Dubai, led the Genesis 2 Team of Cahul Altman, Steven Hall and Anish Malattari to victory in the Tuesday Pro-Am at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Pro-Am at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

The winning score was 39 under par with a 'Par is your Friend' 18 hole one pro and three amateurs format. The team won on a back-nine countback. Brown, looking for a strong finish to the season, sits in eighth place in the race with the top 10 players securing a dual PGA Tour and DP World Tour card for the 2026 season.

A total of 13 teams participated with another 25 teams playing in the Wednesday morning Pro-Am which was won by Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark), 39th in the Race to Dubai, and his HSBC 9 Team of Richard Ven Der Meer, Manoj Khatod and Karan Wats. They shot a 41 under-par score to win by four shots.

Practice took place after the Pro-Am by players prior to the first round on Thursday. There is no cut.

A total of the top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai after the last tournament in South Korea will participate this week playing for the $9 million prizefund, along with Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) and Shane Lowry (Ireland) through the Ryder Cup player exemption category.

The international relevance of the DP World Tour is illustrated by the statistic that players from 21 countries are represented in this week's field.

The top 50 available players on the Race to Dubai at the end of the week along with Ryder Cup exemptions, will advance to play in the season ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship.

Those on the cusp looking for a strong week to get in next week's field include Rafa Cabrera Bello (70), Alex Fitzpatrick (61), Aaron Rai (55), and Matthew Jordan (52).

Those on the inside of the number 50 spot looking out are Dubai residents Ewen Ferguson (43), Johannes Veerman (42) and last week's winner in Hong Kong on the Asian Tour and LIV golfer, Tom McKibbin (41, NI).

The first tee time for the first round is at 7.17 am with the group including Rafa Cabrera Bello with the final tee time of the day teeing off at 11.50 am with all play from the first tee in three-balls.

Notable marquee tee-times include at 8.01 am, the group of Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Hojgaard, and at 9.23 am with the group of Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge and Rory McIlroy.

The final tee time of the day sees the group of Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren and Kristoffer Reitan teeing off.