VIDEO: Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Interview With Managing Director Dr. Richard Lipscombe

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF) Managing Director Dr. Richard Lipscombe is interviewed about the most recent Quarterly Report and the pipeline of precision diagnostic tests in commercialisation phase.

In the interview Dr. Lipscombe outlines the four leading tests the company has developed over a period of 25 years, and the progress the company is making with integrating these tests with key healthcare providers both in Australia and the USA.

In addition, the launch of mytest website provides a digital platform for the PromarkerD and PromarkerESO tests. PromarkerD is for early detection of Diabetic Kidney Disease, while PromarkerESO is a test for early detection of throat cancer.

With 2,100 collection sites in Australia, the pathway for the mitigation of serious medical costs associated with kidney disease from diabetes is now within reach of individuals. The tests are also now available through General Practitioners.

-p alt="Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd" src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37153en.png" style="float:left; height:15px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

