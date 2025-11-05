QNB Supports Qatar Cancer Society Initiatives

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As part of its continued commitment to corporate social responsibility, QNB has announced its support for the Qatar Cancer Society's initiatives.These efforts aim to raise awareness, enhance knowledge of cancer risk factors, support patients and their families, and encourage community participation in early detection and treatment.Among these initiatives, QNB organised visits to several schools, where students of different ages were educated through interactive activities that included cooking demonstrations and awareness sessions on healthy nutrition.blade-->

QNB also held an awareness workshop for its employees on Breast Cancer, in cooperation with the Qatar Cancer Society, aiming to support patients and their families while enhancing employees' knowledge.The event included various activities such as free consultations and Spa check-ups for women, in addition to distributing awareness materials and gifts to participants.Moreover, QNB participated as a sponsor of the“Relay for Life” campaign, organised by Qatar Cancer Society. It is considered one of the largest global initiatives dedicated to supporting cancer patients and survivors, aiming to inspire hope and underline the importance of collective efforts in the fight against cancer.QNB continues to implement its programmes and initiatives under its corporate social responsibility framework, reaffirming its commitment to supporting humanitarian causes and highlighting its role as a key partner in serving public health.