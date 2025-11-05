Its Global Vision On Show, TVS Motor Company Makes A Stellar Debut At EICMA

(BUSINESS WIRE )--TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a global leader in two and three-wheeler manufacturing - has taken centerstage at EICMA 2025, making a landmark debut at the world's largest motorcycle exhibition. With a show floor commanding presence, TVS unveiled 6 new products across ICE and thermal powertrains, advanced ride assist gear including AR based Heads-Up display helmets, a stunning new range of accessories, connected technology that enhances rider-machine connect and its roadmap for expansion in Europe.

Commenting on TVSM's maiden appearance at EICMA, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS is a business built over 100 years - a commitment to customer delight, quality and a focus on innovation and technology. Today, we are amongst the top global manufacturers of two-wheelers with a significant market share in over 50 countries. 35 percent of our revenues come from outside India. As TVSM debuts at EICMA, we underline our ambition to serve customers in Europe with passion, precision and pride. With the prowess of our existing portfolio, the six new unveils, the capability from our four centres of excellence in India, Singapore, Bologna and UK and a new resurgent Norton, we are ready to write a new chapter.”

TVSM's product showcase at EICMA is headlined by (a) TVS RTX 300 – a new benchmark in the adventure tourer segment (b) TVS X – the born electric, lean, aerodynamic machine, packed with segment first innovations (c) TVS M1-S – the company's first electric maxi scooter (d) The Tangent RR Concept – a revolutionary supersport bike with a monocoque subframe (e) TVS eFX three O – the company's most powerful electric motorcycle concept yet and (f) TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept – a revolutionary new concept for everyday urban sports motorcycles.

Speaking at the inaugural at EICMA, Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “It is a significant moment being at EICMA to mark the beginning of a bold, new chapter for the company. Ours is a story of engineering excellence, reliability and passion. For us, mobility is not movement, it is emotion, freedom and connection. We realise that Europe is not just a market – it is a place that celebrates emotion and excellence in mobility. So we have come not just with the TVSM range but also with the legendary Norton brand. We are not just launching new products but the most advanced safety gear, riding equipment, connected features, accessories and world class customer care. We are ready to expand to new countries in Europe and we are here for the long term.”

TVSM's showcase at EICMA 2025

Adjacent to the TVS pavilion, is the resurgent,“new” Norton range, built on timeless values of design, dynamism and detail, reimagined for a new generation of riders. Over the last five years, TVSM has invested £200 million in reviving the legendary brand – one built on 127 years of history, innovation and racing glory. Norton is now ready to redefine premium motorcycling!

From high-performance motorcycles to genre-defining electric scooters, TVS Motor is redefining mid-range motorcycling and urban mobility for European aspirations.

The first of the six new unveils to hit the road in Europe will be the TVS RTX 300, a new benchmark for adventure touring. Built on the RT-XD4 platform, it brings together TVS's rally-racing DNA with refined design and comfort suited for modern day explorers. Whether conquering rugged European trails or cruising alpine passes, the TVS RTX 300 strikes the perfect balance of performance and poise. The TVS RTX 300 will be available in Italy in Q1 2026 at Euro 5,199.

With sustainable mobility for all as its core mission, the twin EV showcases - TVS X and TVS M1-S electric scooters are an amalgamation of global sensibilities, Asian ingenuity, and European finesse, crafted for discerning city riders. Designed by our team at the Singapore Centre of Excellence, the TVS M1-S is a bold leap into the future of urban mobility. Its streamlined maxi-scooter inspired design offers unmatched comfort and road presence. Its 12.5 kW motor enables it to sprint from 0-50 kmph in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 105 kmph and a 4.4 kWh battery. It will be launched in Europe by the end of 2026.

The pathbreaking TVS X is born electric, designed, developed and made in India for the global customer. The TVS X is a lean, aerodynamic machine, packed with segment first innovations in EV powertrain, architecture and connectivity. Offering an unmatched blend of agility and control, it comes equipped with Android Auto, Google Maps navigation and a Qualcomm-powered infotainment system that redefines connected riding experience. It will be launched in Europe by the end of 2026.

The TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept has been crafted for precision stunt riding and urban aggression. It is a bold mechanical expression that sets new benchmarks in lightweight, agile and urban ready riding dynamics.

Giving a sneak preview of the future, are two other motorcycle concepts - the all-new TVS Tangent RR Concept and the TVS eFX three O. The TVS Tangent RR Concept is the harbinger of a revolutionary super sport design that leverages over four decades of TVS Racing's competitive track experience. Its monocoque subframe is crafted from intelligent composites that heightens its aerodynamics and boosts performance.

The TVS eFX three O reimagines the electric motorcycle performance and has been engineered to set new benchmarks in street motorcycling. Crafted for the modern urban rider its futuristic silhouette channels raw electric power through a design that is taut, minimalistic yet expressive, intelligent yet visceral.

At EICMA, TVS Motor has also unveiled the AR enabled Heads Up Display (HUD) Helmets in partnership with Swiss startup Aegis Rider. The Aegis Rider vision helmet keeps the rider's focus on the road and uses spatial anchoring and AR technology to display vital information through a heads-up display with first of its kind patented technology. The AR display enhances situational awareness with real-time navigation, hazard alerts, and call notifications without distracting the rider-marking a quantum leap in enhancing riding experience and smart connectivity.

Among the connected technologies that enhance the rider-machine compatibility, TVSM has displayed the integration of Android Auto with the TVS X. The connectivity suite offers riders effortless wireless pairing, smart navigation, hands-free calling, and entertainment via Google Assistant, perfectly blending the demands of modern urban life with seamless mobility. Also on display, is the TVS iQube integrated to Smartwatch, redefining the way riders connect with their vehicles. The integration provides real-time access to critical updates, including vehicle status, battery insights, tyre pressure, safety alerts, along with a plethora of native watch features.

TVS Motor Company's expansive lineup at EICMA 2025 also features a broad spectrum of market-leading products that underscore the company's unmatched ability to serve every rider segment. This includes the TVS Jupiter, the TVS NTORQ, the TVS Raider and the TVS iQube. TVSM's flagship mid-size sportsbikes-the fully faired TVS RR 310 and the naked street sportbike TVS RTR 310-along with a limited-edition carbon fiber variant of the TVS RR 310 and a Build-to-Order customized TVS RTR 310 variant are also on display. TVSM has showcased two versions of the TVS Ronin roadster-one standard and another dressed with a full accessory kit-catering to lovers of neo-retro styling. Two elegant and technologically advanced e-bicycles are also drawing plentiful attention.

Also on show is TVSM's extensive range of premium merchandise and accessories reflecting its racing heritage and lifestyle appeal. The lineup features high-quality helmets, riding gear, hydration backpacks, Bluetooth intercoms, and lifestyle apparel including t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and leather jackets.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiary in the personal e-mobility space, TVS e-bike Company AG, has a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across over 90 countries in which we operate.

TVS UNVEILS ITS GLOBAL ADVENTURE RALLY TOURER RTX 300 AT EICMA

The TVS RTX 300 is a new benchmark for adventure tourers, bringing racing precision and everyday comfort onto a single platform. Built on the RT-XD4 platform, it brings together TVS's rally-racing DNA with refined design and comfort suited for modern explorers. Whether conquering rugged European trails or cruising alpine passes, the TVS RTX 300 strikes the perfect balance of performance and poise.

Engineering Powerhouse

Powered by a 299.1 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 36 PS and 28.5 Nm, the TVS RTX 300 delivers immediate torque and exceptional tractability across varied terrains. Its light steel trellis frame and aluminium swingarm ensure agility, while a 6-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch guarantees smooth transitions through challenging landscapes.

Adventure-Ready Design

High ground clearance (200 mm) and an accessible 835 mm seat provides confidence for diverse riders. Wider handlebars, upright seating, and a sculpted tank encourage long-distance comfort. The design is assertive-bold yet balanced-with adaptive lighting and minimalist rally-inspired cues.

Smart Connectivity

The SmartXonnect interface adds navigational assistance, block-route mapping, and digital document storage. With voice control, GoPro integration, and real-time tracking, the TVS RTX 300 is a tourer deeply connected to its rider.

Key Specifications & Features

Engine: 299.1 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC

Power/Torque: 36 PS @ 9000 rpm, 28.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm

Gearbox: 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch, quickshifter

Chassis: Steel trellis frame, aluminium cast swingarm

Suspension: Adjustable USD forks, monoshock with 180mm travel

Seat Height: 835 mm, Ground Clearance: 200 mm

Tech: SmartXConnect: map mirroring, GoPro control, TPMS, voice/music control

TVS BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH THREE BOLD NEW CONCEPTS AT EICMA

At EICMA 2025, TVS Motor Company begins an exhilarating new chapter in its storied journey of performance, innovation, and rider connection. Leading the charge are three trailblazing concepts: the TVS Tangent RR Concept, TVS eFX three O electric concept, and the TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept.

Together, these models stand as the new pillars of TVS Motor Company's vision that puts the rider at the heart of innovation, performance, and everyday excitement. Each of these models is crafted to deliver immersive experiences that push the boundaries of motorcycling for the global audience.

The TVS Tangent RR Concept captures TVSM's racing heritage, blending raw sporting emotion with everyday rideability. It is designed for those who seek the exhilaration of the track with each ride, bringing the authenticity of championship-winning DNA to the open road. With a monocoque subframe crafted from intelligent composites that makes it highly aerodynamic and lightweight, the TVS Tangent RR Concept creates an unmistakable connection between man, machine, and the urge to go faster, farther, every single day. Riders will find themselves part of a legacy, joining a community that values cutting edge performance, adrenaline and aspiration.

The TVS eFX three O reimagines what the electric motorcycle stands for-delivering a silent, powerful, and ultra-smooth rush that transforms daily commutes and weekend escapes alike. Engineered to set new benchmarks in street motorcycling, its futuristic silhouette channels raw electric power through a design that is taut, minimalistic, yet expressive, intelligent and visceral. The TVS eFX three O speaks to riders looking for a future-forward mobility experience and stands apart from the crowd by offering both sustainability and pleasure. Its innovative form carries an unmistakable flow, shaped by wind tunnels and digital sculpting.

A full digital cockpit offers seamless integration through the SmartXonnect system, providing ride diagnostics, live mapping, and energy management via smartphone or wearable interface. A floating halo light signature - a thin, hovering ring housing next-gen vision tech - a third eye, provides a vision of what future looks like.

The RTR HyprStunt Concept creates a new wave in urban sport motorcycling. Tailored for the young-at-heart and city enthusiasts, it is crafted for precision stunt riding and urban aggression. The TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept is about standing out in traffic, feeling a sense of ownership over every turn, and making the daily ride not just efficient, but exhilarating.

Collectively, these concept models are beacons that showcase TVS Motor Company's understanding of evolving rider lifestyles and aspirations. The TVS Tangent RR Concept, eFX three O, and TVS RTR HyprStunt Concept position TVS as a leader not only in performance, but also in shaping the next generation of motorcycling experiences-giving every rider, from seasoned enthusiasts to urban explorers, a sense of thrill, adrenaline, and community of two wheels.

