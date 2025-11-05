403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Forex Signal 05/11: Bears Prevail (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1600. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300.
The EUR/USD pair will also react to the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on Donald Trump's tariffs. A ruling against Trump would be positive for the market as it will potentially reduce inflation. However, Trump also has tools to impose tariffs even if he loses.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong downward trend in the past few months as the US dollar index rebounded.It has moved below the 23.7% Fibonacci Retracement level and the lower side of the symmetrical triangle pattern, a sign that bears have prevailed.The Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) indicator has continued falling. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair is bearish, with the next key support to watch being at 1.14000, followed by the 38.2% retracement level at 1.1262.Ready to trade our free trading signals? We've made a list of the best European brokers to trade with worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment