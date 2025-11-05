403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/USD Signal 05/11: Plummets To 6-Month Low Price (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous GBP/USD signal on 30th October might have produced a losing long trade from the bullish bounce at $1.3132.Today's GBP/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades may only be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday Trade Ideas
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.2985 or $1.2931. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3033. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
Anyway, I think traders should definitely only be looking to trade this pair short today, and it will likely be one of the best currency pairs to trade.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls forecast at 1:15pm London time, followed by ISM Services PMI at 3pm.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here is our list of the top 10 Forex brokers in the world worth reviewing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment