Abbvie Signal 05/11: Earnings Impact Its Outlook (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $211.69 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and $217.08 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- AbbVie (ABBV) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 indices. Both indices remain near record highs, but bearish momentum is rising. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 index turned bearish after receding sessions with a descending trendline.
- The ABBV D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action breaking down below its Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. ABBV corrected as the S&P 500 set fresh records, a significant bearish trading signal.
- ABBV Entry Level: Between $211.69 and $217.08 ABBV Take Profit: Between $181.73 and $187.62 ABBV Stop Loss: Between $224.04 and $232.81 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.43
