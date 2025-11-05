Swiss To Vote On Tax And License Fee Initiatives In March
The government has decided to put all four proposals ready for a vote to the ballot box at the same time, it announced on Wednesday.
In addition to the tax reform and the financing of SRG – Swissinfo's parent company – the cash initiative and its direct counter-proposal as well as the climate fund initiative of the Social Democrats and the Greens will be on the ballot in spring 2026.
The popular initiative“Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom)” and its direct counter-proposal (federal decree on the Swiss currency and cash supply) will be put to a vote on the popular initiative and counter-proposal at federal level for the first time since 2010, followed by a run-off question.More Opinion More About us Swissinfo under pressure: a question of political will
This content was published on Oct 6, 2025 Swissinfo builds important bridges to the homeland for the Swiss Abroad, but the service is threatened by planned federal cuts.Read more: Swissinfo under pressure: a question of political
