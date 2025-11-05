Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Swiss Government Rejects Naturalisation Reform Proposal

Swiss Government Rejects Naturalisation Reform Proposal


2025-11-05 02:10:03
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government wants cantons to continue to have the last say in naturalisation procedures. On Wednesday, it reiterated its rejection of the so-called "democracy initiative". This content was published on November 5, 2025 - 13:51 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative fest Original Read more: Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the same time, it called on the cantons to coordinate more closely in order to eliminate inequalities.

On Wednesday, the government adopted the dispatch to parliament on the initiative“In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)”. The Federal Council had already taken a position on the content of the initiative in February. At that time, it decided to recommend rejection of the initiative without a counter-proposal.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council also dealt with a postulate report on the subject. According to the communiqué, this report shows shortcomings with regard to equal opportunities in naturalisation procedures. This is because there are considerable differences between the cantons.

More In the 16 years that Gabriela Purtschert has lived in Switzerland, she has hiked on several mountains. More Swiss Abroad Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials respond

This content was published on Oct 29, 2025 How do descendants of Swiss expats prove that they are truly part of Swiss life? Swissinfo asked the immigration authorities.

Read more: Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials re

MENAFN05112025000210011054ID1110300807



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search