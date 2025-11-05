Swiss Government Rejects Naturalisation Reform Proposal
-
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative fest
Original
Read more: Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative
At the same time, it called on the cantons to coordinate more closely in order to eliminate inequalities.
On Wednesday, the government adopted the dispatch to parliament on the initiative“In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)”. The Federal Council had already taken a position on the content of the initiative in February. At that time, it decided to recommend rejection of the initiative without a counter-proposal.
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council also dealt with a postulate report on the subject. According to the communiqué, this report shows shortcomings with regard to equal opportunities in naturalisation procedures. This is because there are considerable differences between the cantons.More More Swiss Abroad Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials respond
This content was published on Oct 29, 2025 How do descendants of Swiss expats prove that they are truly part of Swiss life? Swissinfo asked the immigration authorities.Read more: Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but 'not integrated': migration officials re
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment