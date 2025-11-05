Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Switzerland Supports Gaza Peace Plan With CHF20 Million

2025-11-05 02:10:02
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss foreign office will immediately allocate CHF10 million to humanitarian aid in Gaza. It is releasing a further CHF10 million to support the Palestinian Authority's reforms and promote inter-religious exchanges. This content was published on November 5, 2025 - 16:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr 20 millions de francs pour soutenir le plan de paix à Gaza Original Read more: 20 millions de francs pour soutenir le plan de paix à

The government was briefed on these measures on Wednesday.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is granting these amounts in order to provide short-term support for the United States peace plan for the Middle East, which complements the New York Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly in September.

+ Our coverage of the Middle East crisis

In its press release, the Federal Council welcomes the progress made since the ceasefire came into force in Gaza on October 10, such as the release of hostages and the improved flow of humanitarian aid.

However, according to the Federal Council, this remains insufficient at this stage. In addition to financial aid, Switzerland will provide technical expertise in the fields of international humanitarian law, disarmament and mine clearance.

This content was published on Oct 5, 2025 The Swiss foreign ministry is calling for the release of all hostages, a cessation of hostilities and immediate humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip as immediate priorities.

Swissinfo

