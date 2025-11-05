Switzerland Supports Gaza Peace Plan With CHF20 Million

The government was briefed on these measures on Wednesday.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is granting these amounts in order to provide short-term support for the United States peace plan for the Middle East, which complements the New York Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly in September.

In its press release, the Federal Council welcomes the progress made since the ceasefire came into force in Gaza on October 10, such as the release of hostages and the improved flow of humanitarian aid.

However, according to the Federal Council, this remains insufficient at this stage. In addition to financial aid, Switzerland will provide technical expertise in the fields of international humanitarian law, disarmament and mine clearance.

This content was published on Oct 5, 2025 The Swiss foreign ministry is calling for the release of all hostages, a cessation of hostilities and immediate humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip as immediate priorities.