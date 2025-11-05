Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut Boosts Profits After Price Hikes
Revenues rose by 42.4% to CHF14.79 billion, boosted by price increases, the cocoa products processor and trader reported on Wednesday.
Sales volumes fell by 6.8% to 2.13 million tonnes. Global chocolate saw volumes fall by 5.3%, while Global Cocoa saw volumes fall by 12.8%.
+ How fillers and flavours help reduce cocoa in chocolate treats
Operating profit (Ebit) rose by 42.4% to CHF635.1 million, while recurring Ebit remained stable (-0.1%) at CHF703.4 million.
Net profit came to CHF188.4 million, down 1.3% on the year. Excluding the effect of exchange rates, however, it rose by 7.2%. Recurring net profit fell by 40.2%, or 35.9% in local currencies, to CHF249.6 million. This was due to lower volumes and investments.
+ The chocolate of the future will have less cocoa or none at all
The proposed dividend for shareholders is CHF29 per share.
These figures are in line with AWP consensus analyst projections.
The company is forecasting a return to growth, expecting a pressurised environment in the first half of the current financial year and an improvement in the second.
Translated from French by DeepL/mga
