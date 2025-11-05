Arab-Brazilian Chamber Finalist In Tech Award
Ellos is the ABCC's platform that digitizes the export process between Brazil and Arab countries. This process is carried out through a module of the platform called Easy Trade, which uses blockchain technology. This technology ensures security, traceability, and transparency throughout the process.
The Blocknews website reports news and analysis on the use of blockchain technology by institutions such as companies and governments. This year, it launched the first edition of the Blocknews Award, which features 11 categories, including Blockchain for Good, Best Education Project, B2C – Crypto Trading, and Blockchain – Financial Infrastructure, among others.
The Ellos platform was developed through a partnership between the ABCC and IBM, but in 2024, the institution switched partners to AWS. In this process, it relied on 7COMm to carry out the strategic migration of Ellos to AWS.“7COMm helped make a difference for users, as there was a performance boost after the migration,” said Helena Fernandes, Product Owner of the ABCC's Technology and Innovation Department. Following the migration, the platform also became more versatile and open to the inclusion of additional Arab countries, regardless of their level of technological maturity.
According to Fernandes, competing for the award is a way to showcase the innovation proposed by the Ellos project.“When we talk about blockchain in Brazil, we're still talking about something that's in its early stages. It's interesting to see the ABCC gaining visibility with this project because it's a [use of] blockchain applied to a documentation process. In Brazil, the focus is still mostly on financial products, such as cryptocurrency, for example,” she said. In addition to Fernandes, ABCC Product Owner Laércio dos Santos and Technology and Innovation Manager Norton Chagas were also directly involved in the project.
Ellos Platform publishes ANBA news
