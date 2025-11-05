Epsilor / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Epsilor Electric Fuel Sets New Standard for Safety & Performance with IEC-62133 Certification for 48V & 24V Marine Batteries

05.11.2025 / 15:10 CET/CEST

With 3,000Wh/60Ah capacity, Electric Fuel's Li-Ion 48V battery supplies the highest energy density in the market - double that of traditional LiFePO4 batteries - alongside proven safety and maximum performance under the most extreme maritime conditions.

The newly IEC-62133 certified 48V and 24V batteries will be displayed at METS AMSTERDAM 2025

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd., a world recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and chargers, has completed the rigorous safety certification of its high energy density 24V & 48V batteries specialized for professional, luxury and racing boats. Electric Fuel's 48V, 24V, and 12V marine grade batteries will be presented at METS AMSTERDAM 2025 (November 18–20, Booth 402, Hall 2).

"Electric Fuel's 48V batteries provide the high energy and power we need to succeed in racing boat competitions," said Marco Donati, founder at Donati Racing. "The lightweight, high-energy density battery saves weight and space, critical elements for boats, particularly racing boats."

Electric Fuel's batteries serve hundreds of racing boats in global competitions. The batteries face constant exposure to corrosive and humid environment, shock and vibrations, frequent transfers, and several fast daily charges.

"Safe Li-Ion 48V marine batteries are the future," said Ronen Badichi, President and GM of Epsilor Electric Fuel. "Luxury yachts and racing boats are the natural early adopters, looking to preserve expensive vessels and invaluable human life while maximizing performance."

Electric Fuel's 48V and 24V marine batteries were tested for: free falls (drops), overcharging, mechanical vibration, mechanical shock, external short-circuiting, and stress on the battery case to qualify for IEC-62133 certification.

Electric Fuel offers a range of high-capacity Li-Ion marine batteries, optimized for harsh conditions, performance and safety:



12V: 120Ah / 1,584 Wh energy, size category G49

24V: 124Ah / 3,130 Wh energy, size category G49

24V: 166Ah / 4,200 Wh energy 48V: 60Ah / 3,000 Wh energy, size category G49

About Epsilor Electric Fuel

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a world recognized developer and producer of smart batteries, chargers, and mobile power management systems for defense, aerospace, medical, equipment, transportation, and marine applications. Based in Israel, the company is part of the US-based Arotech Corporation ( ).

To learn more, visit Electric Fuel ( ), or follow us on LinkedIn.

