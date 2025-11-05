Playtomic Invites Its Community To Become Investors Through Crowdcube



Madrid, Spain - Playtomic, building the world's largest community for racket sports, has announced the launch of its first-ever community investment initiative through Crowdcube, Europe's leading private market investment platform. With more than 4.7 million players worldwide, Playtomic has grown beyond a booking application to become a global network where players connect, compete, and share their passion for racket sports. For the first time, members of this community will have the opportunity to become co-owners of Playtomic. By investing, they will be able to join and share in the company's journey and contribute to building the world's largest community for enjoying and sharing the passion for racket sports. Playtomic empowers its community to become co-owners in its next growth chapter “At Playtomic, we believe our community should not only play with us but also help shape our future,” said Félix Ruiz, co-founder and CEO of Playtomic.“This campaign is about more than investment in a company, it is about expanding our reach, enhancing our technology, and building a truly global racket sports community together. Our users are not just players or clients, they are the heart of Playtomic, and now they have the opportunity to become co-owners and grow with us.” The funds raised will support the company's next phase of growth, including enhancements to its product and technology, the strengthening of its operational structure, its international expansion, and entry into new racket sports such as pickleball. The campaign represents an important milestone in Playtomic's journey to scale globally while keeping its community at the center of its development. Padel's Global Boom The campaign comes at a time when padel is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide. According to the Global Padel Report by Playtomic and PwC, an average of 50 new clubs are opening every week globally. As one of the market leaders in this space, Playtomic is at the forefront of this surge, and through its mission is actively contributing to and promoting the growth of padel worldwide while continuing to drive its international expansion Investment details and platform access

The campaign will be hosted exclusively on Crowdcube. Through this initiative, members of the community and sports enthusiasts will have the opportunity to become shareholders and take part in Playtomic's journey beyond the court. The campaign will be live from November 5th to November 18th. Full details are available on the official Crowdcube page. About Playtomic Playtomic is building the world's largest community for racket sports clubs and players. Through its app, users can search and book courts for padel and tennis (pickleball to come) connect with new players, find opponents, join groups, and improve their game. Supporting a vibrant and active community of racket sports enthusiasts, Playtomic is now present in over 66 countries and is trusted by more than 4.7 million players across 6,000+ partner clubs worldwide. Contact: Míriam Robres, ...

