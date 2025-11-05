Ainewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Initiated With Buy Rating And $4 Price Target By Roth Capital

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) has been initiated with arating and $4 price target by Roth Capital Partners, which highlighted the company's near-term catalyst of expected FDA clearance for its groundbreaking 12-lead ECG synthesis software. The report cites BEAT's compact, credit card-sized, cable-free device capable of synthesizing a full 12-lead ECG as a breakthrough in remote cardiac monitoring. Roth's analysts, led by Kyle Bauser, Ph.D., view BEAT as undervalued given its strong clinical validation, lean cost structure, and potential to redefine how arrhythmias are detected and treated in decentralized care environments.

Roth's initiation notes that HeartBeam's pivotal VALID-ECG study (n=198) demonstrated a 93.4% diagnostic agreement between its synthesized ECG and standard 12-lead systems, supporting reliability in arrhythmia assessment. FDA clearance for the synthesis software is anticipated by the end of 2025, enabling a targeted commercial rollout in concierge and preventive cardiology markets before wider adoption. The firm's model projects profitability by 2027 and estimates revenue of $20 million by 2028, supported by 70% gross margins and scalable recurring revenue streams.

Roth Capital applied a 9x EV/sales multiple to its FY28 estimate, discounted two years at 10%, to arrive at the $4 target. The firm compared HeartBeam's valuation potential to precedent transactions such as Preventice Solutions' $1.2 billion acquisition (8x LTM sales) and BioTelemetry's $2.8 billion buyout (6x LTM sales). Roth concludes that BEAT's AI-driven diagnostic precision, regulatory readiness, and first-mover advantage in 12-lead remote monitoring position it as a compelling opportunity within the high-growth medical technology and digital health sectors.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024. The 12-Lead ECG synthesis software is under FDA review. The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom

