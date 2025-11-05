Cancer Immunotherapy Could Be Transformed By Boosting Natural Killer Cells

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Researchers at MIT and Harvard Medical School have developed a method to enhance natural killer cells that could transform cancer immunotherapy. The team engineered chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cells with modifications that prevent immune system rejection and improve their ability to destroy tumors. Early experiments in mice and laboratory human tissue show the enhanced cells are effective at fighting cancer and well tolerated, offering a promising foundation for next-generation treatments.

