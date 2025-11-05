Biomednewsbreaks - Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Subsidiary Pharmcorx Awarded Multi-State Prescription Fulfillment Contract From Devoteddoc

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW), a global provider of healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels, announced that its PharmcoRx subsidiary has secured an exclusive multi-state prescription fulfillment services contract from DevotedDOc, a virtual medical group specializing in urgent care, Medication-Assisted Treatment for opioid use disorder, and compounded alternatives to GLP-1 therapies for weight loss and hormone replacement therapy. PharmcoRx will begin serving patients in Florida and Georgia in November, with plans to expand nationally across its licensed territories. Vice President of Healthcare Operations Birute Norkute said the partnership underscores NextPlat's commitment to improving access to rapid, affordable, and quality medical care for patients nationwide.

About NextPlat Corp.

Nextplat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

