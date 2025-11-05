Defensenewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Partners With NFHITS To Launch Blockchain-Based Music And Content Distribution Network

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data visualization, valuation and monetization, announced a collaboration with NFHITS to develop a proprietary Web 3.0, minting and blockchain-based music and content distribution network. Together with monetization partner Music Dash, NFHITS aims to empower artists, filmmakers and creators by merging creativity with technology to establish transparent, automated monetization powered by Datavault AI's VerifyU and ADIO technologies. The collaboration will authenticate artists and music rights, safeguard royalties, reduce piracy and open new revenue channels through digital collectibles and objectified music assets, offering a more secure and profitable model for the global entertainment industry.

Datavault AI (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

