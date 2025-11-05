403
Sheikha Moza Meets First Lady Of Pakistan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, met yesterday with Pakistan's First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.
The meeting discussed co-operation between the Education Above All Foundation and Pakistan to support education and reduce the number of out-of-school children. It also reviewed areas of collaboration between Qatar Foundation and Pakistan in education, research, and innovation.
