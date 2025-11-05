403
Cabinet Hails Amir's Address At Second World Summit For Social Development , Doha Declaration
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's Cabinet, chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, held its weekly meeting today at the Amiri Diwan, during which ministers praised His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's address at the opening of the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2) 2025 in Doha.
In a statement following the session, HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi said the Cabinet commended the Amir's emphasis on Qatar's commitment to social development, human advancement, and the improvement of quality of life through education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social protection.
The Cabinet noted that His Highness's address had expressed the aspirations of the world's peoples for dignity, social justice, and equality, and conveyed the conscience of humanity in his references to the suffering of Palestinians under the brutal Israeli aggression, as well as his condemnation of the atrocities committed in the Sudanese city of El-Fashir.
His Highness the Amir had called for a political resolution in Sudan that safeguards the country's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.
The ministers also highlighted that the Amir's election as Chair of the World Summit for Social Development reflected Qatar's strategic partnership with the UN and its steadfast commitment to international solidarity and multilateral co-operation. The Cabinet described social development as a vital necessity rather than a policy option.
Welcoming world leaders, senior officials, and representatives of international and regional organisations attending the summit, the Cabinet hailed the Doha Political Declaration adopted at the conference.
The declaration reaffirmed the three pillars of social development - poverty eradication, full and productive employment and decent work for all, and social inclusion - and was described by the ministers as a roadmap for comprehensive and sustainable development.
Qatar's hosting of the summit, the Cabinet added, underscores the country's growing global standing and its constructive and positive role in promoting peace, development, and the defence of human rights.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No 6 of 2014 regulating real estate development. The amendment, proposed by the Ministry of Municipality, aims to strengthen urban planning and sustainable development.
Under the new framework, executive procedures related to the subdivision of real estate under development projects will be assigned to the Ministry of Municipality, while the Real Estate Regulatory Authority will continue to oversee project approvals.
The Cabinet also endorsed a draft decision by the Minister of Commerce and Industry adopting the Gulf Technical Regulation for Electric Vehicles as a Qatari technical standard. The measure, prepared in co-ordination with the Qatar General Organisation for Standardisation, supports environmental sustainability, the reduction of carbon emissions, and enhanced safety in the electric vehicle sector.
In addition, the Cabinet approved several MoUs, including a political consultation framework between Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala; a partnership agreement between the Qatar Fund for Development and the Asian Development Bank; and a co-operation and marketing MoU between Qatar Tourism and the Saudi Tourism Authority.
The MoUs also include an agricultural co-operation between Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and Greece's Ministry of Rural Development and Food; and a media cooperation and news exchange between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Uzbekistan's National News Agency.
The Cabinet also reviewed a report prepared by relevant authorities regarding a proposal from the Shura Council on family upbringing initiatives, and took appropriate decisions on the matter. Yesterday's meeting, which followed the high-profile social development summit, reflected the government's ongoing efforts to link Qatar's domestic legislative reforms with its international diplomacy. (QNA)
