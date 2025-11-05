403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
City University Qatar Inaugurates CUQ Talks
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) City University Qatar officially inaugurated its new conversation series, CUQ Talks, with a live session titled 'Business Off the Pitch' featuring world-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Held at CUQ's recently opened state-of-the-art Lusail campus, the talk brought together students, faculty, media, and football fans to explore the booming business behind the world's most popular game.
The event, moderated by Shaden Wahdan, centered on how football has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar business and covered topics such as covering club ownership, branding, athlete influence, and career opportunities within the sport.
“CUQ Talks is not just a dialogue, it's a platform to ignite ideas, challenge perspectives, and inspire change. We're honored to launch this series with Fabrizio Romano, whose credibility and reach have helped redefine football media,” said Prof Dr Faris Gorashi Faris, president of CUQ. During his visit, Fabrizio also attended the match between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.
Held at CUQ's recently opened state-of-the-art Lusail campus, the talk brought together students, faculty, media, and football fans to explore the booming business behind the world's most popular game.
The event, moderated by Shaden Wahdan, centered on how football has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar business and covered topics such as covering club ownership, branding, athlete influence, and career opportunities within the sport.
“CUQ Talks is not just a dialogue, it's a platform to ignite ideas, challenge perspectives, and inspire change. We're honored to launch this series with Fabrizio Romano, whose credibility and reach have helped redefine football media,” said Prof Dr Faris Gorashi Faris, president of CUQ. During his visit, Fabrizio also attended the match between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment