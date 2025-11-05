403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PSG's Al-Khelaifi Named Best President Of The Year At 2025 Golden Boy Awards
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser al-Khelaifi has been named Best President of the Year at the 2025 Golden Boy Awards held in Italy on Tuesday. The awards saw PSG's Désiré Doué win the 2025 Golden Boy Award after an outstanding season.
The annual awards, organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport since 2003, recognise excellence across European football and are voted for by a panel of 50 sports journalists from across the continent.
PSG's achievements during the 2024/25 season were a major factor in the recognition. Under al-Khelaïfi's leadership, the club completed a quadruple that included the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions and their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
Doué, the 20-year-old forward, scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists in 61 appearances, including two goals in PSG's Champions League final win over Inter Milan.
The club's sporting advisor, Luis Campos, was also named Best Executive for his role in shaping PSG's football strategy and building a balanced and competitive squad Saint-Germain Nasser al-Khelaïfi Golden Boy Awards Désiré Doué Golden Boy Award
The annual awards, organised by Italian newspaper Tuttosport since 2003, recognise excellence across European football and are voted for by a panel of 50 sports journalists from across the continent.
PSG's achievements during the 2024/25 season were a major factor in the recognition. Under al-Khelaïfi's leadership, the club completed a quadruple that included the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France, Trophée des Champions and their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.
Doué, the 20-year-old forward, scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists in 61 appearances, including two goals in PSG's Champions League final win over Inter Milan.
The club's sporting advisor, Luis Campos, was also named Best Executive for his role in shaping PSG's football strategy and building a balanced and competitive squad Saint-Germain Nasser al-Khelaïfi Golden Boy Awards Désiré Doué Golden Boy Award
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Brokerlistings Publishes New Analysis Of 1,000 Broker Complaints And Reveals Key Pain Points Amongst Traders
CommentsNo comment