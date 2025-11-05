King Of Belgium Visits Qatar Foundation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), met with King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium yesterday at the QF Headquarters in Education blade-->



His visit took place on the sidelines of his participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted in Doha. Her Highness accompanied the king on his tour that highlighted QF's vision to advance education, research and

aThey also visited Hamad bin Khalifa University where they met with students who shared their academic experiences and spotlighted the Education City multiversity model, which connects QF students to a wider academic network of international partner universities and advances the exchange of knowledge and expertise.