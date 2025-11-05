Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Of Belgium Visits Qatar Foundation


2025-11-05 02:01:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), met with King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium yesterday at the QF Headquarters in Education blade-->


His visit took place on the sidelines of his participation in the Second World Summit for Social Development, hosted in Doha. Her Highness accompanied the king on his tour that highlighted QF's vision to advance education, research and blade-->


aThey also visited Hamad bin Khalifa University where they met with students who shared their academic experiences and spotlighted the Education City multiversity model, which connects QF students to a wider academic network of international partner universities and advances the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

MENAFN05112025000067011011ID1110300636



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search