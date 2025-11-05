Wesco Team Members Join 2025 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project In Austin, Texas
As a Dream Maker sponsor, Wesco made a financial contribution and sent eight volunteers each day to assist with the build. Our team members helped build homes that were designed with durable, top-tier construction materials and methods to minimize maintenance and improve performance over time. Each home features solar panels, helping homeowners offset energy costs and increase their household savings while contributing to a more sustainable future.
“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is at the heart of Wesco Cares,” said Chris Wolf, Wesco's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Wesco Cares Executive Sponsor.“We're honored to have played a role in this transformative project and grateful to our employees who volunteered their time and energy to make a lasting impact.”
Whisper Valley will also feature Signature Park, a 600-acre green space with a 26-mile hike and bike trail, community gardens, and on-site schools, making it a model for sustainable living and community development.
Learn more about Wesco in the community: wesco/community.
