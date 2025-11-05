CACI Earns Its 15Th Consecutive National Veteran Small Business Coalition's Champions Award

MENAFN - 3BL) RESTON, Va., November 5, 2025 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition's (NVSBC) Champions Award for exceeding the NVSBC-established goals for subcontracting to service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses (SD/VOSB) during the U.S. government's fiscal year 2024.

“Being recognized with the NVSBC Champions Award for the 15th consecutive year is a true honor,” said Jerry Parker, CACI executive vice president of Business Development.“Our longstanding partnerships with small businesses, especially veteran-owned firms, are a cornerstone of CACI's success. These collaborations strengthen our ability to deliver informed innovation that advances both our partners' growth and our customers' unique missions.”

As a proud member of the HUBZone Contractors National Council, National Center for Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP), and NVSBC, CACI is dedicated to championing small businesses through mentorship and strategic collaboration. To support these efforts, CACI's Small Business Advocacy Office, led by Executive Director Wayne Pizer, identifies potential new teaming opportunities and enhances its government contracting capabilities.

“Receiving this prestigious award and being recognized as an NVSBC Hall of Fame Champion serve as testaments to our long-standing commitment to helping these businesses grow their skills and expand their horizons,” said Wayne Pizer, CACI Executive Director of Small Business.“We remain dedicated to cultivating diverse partnerships that strengthen capabilities and advance our national security objectives.”

Additionally, CACI has received the Nunn-Perry Award seven times for its outstanding performance in the DoD Mentor Protégé Program.

