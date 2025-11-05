Syrian President To Attend COP30 In Brazil: Diplomatic Source

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Damascus: Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa set off on Wednesday for Brazil, a diplomatic source said, where he will attend the COP30 climate conference before meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington.

It will be the interim president's first visit to Latin America since his Islamist-led coalition toppled longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is hosting the COP30 summit on Thursday and Friday, with around 50 heads of state and government expected in the Amazonian city of Belem.

"President Sharaa headed to Brazil, where he is expected to stay until November 8 and participate in COP30, before heading to Washington," a Syrian diplomatic source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Sharaa will be the first-ever Syrian head of state to visit the White House.

He previously travelled to New York in September, where he gave the first UN General Assembly speech by a Syrian president since 1967.

Trump will receive him on November 10, the White House announced Tuesday.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said last week that Sharaa would discuss lifting remaining sanctions, reconstruction and counter-terrorism during his visit.