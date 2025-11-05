QNA Participates In China-Arab States Broadcasting And Television Cooperation Forum In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Chongqing: Qatar News Agency (QNA) has taken part in the 7th China-Arab States Broadcasting and Television Cooperation Forum, held in Chongqing, China.

Held under the theme "Dialogue Between Chinese and Arab Civilizations: Mutual Learning in Audio-Visual Media Innovation", the forum will continue until Thursday.

Director of Foreign Media Affairs at QNA, Noura Al Hajri, is representing the agency at the forum.

Deputy Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Head of the National Radio and Television Administration, Cao Shumin, opened the forum.

Shumin underscored the importance of reinforcing media collaboration between China and Arab countries and sharing expertise in the areas of innovation and cutting-edge technologies in audio-visual media.

In recorded remarks during the opening ceremony, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit extended his gratitude for China's efforts in cementing media and cultural ties with Arab nations, commending its growing role in supporting civilizational dialogue between the two sides.

The forum broadly aims to explore avenues for cooperation between Arab and Chinese media institutions, in addition to prospects for partnership in the field of joint production and programmatic and technical exchange, contributing to enriching the media landscape and promoting understanding among peoples.