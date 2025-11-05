Samangan Earthquake Victims Call For Immediate Assistance

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Several families in Khulm district of northern Samangan province, affected by the recent earthquake, have called for urgent assistance, saying they spent two nights outdoors without access to basic necessities.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck around 1:00am Afghanistan time on Sunday night, with its epicentre in Khulm district. Tremors were also felt in Kabul, Baghlan, Samangan, Sar-i-Pul and Kunduz provinces.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced that rescue operations in the affected provinces had concluded.

According to collected data, 27 people lost their lives and 956 others were injured.

Local sources in Samangan said that in Khulm district, at least 12 people, including women and children, were killed, 329 injured and numerous homes destroyed. Many residents are now worried about the lack of shelter and essential supplies.

Qudratullah, a resident of Khulm, told Pajhwok Afghan News that seven members of his family were injured, his house collapsed and all his belongings remained buried under the rubble.

He said he spent two nights outdoors without sleeping and appealed to the government and relief organisations for immediate aid.

Another resident, Azizullah, said:“The night of the earthquake was terrifying. I didn't know what to do. There was so much noise and I realised my house had cracks and parts of it had collapsed. Several of my livestock were trapped under the rubble.” He added that a neighbour's house had also collapsed, trapping several family members.

He noted that nearly every family in the district has been affected and urged the government and humanitarian organisations to provide urgent assistance, particularly tents, blankets, and food.

Local officials said an emergency meeting had been held to assess the situation and coordinate aid for the victims. A press release from the provincial office stated that five teams had been dispatched to Khulm, Feroz Nakhchir, Hazrat Sultan, Dara-i-Suf, and the provincial capital Aibak to evaluate damages and needs.

The statement added that once assessments are completed, initial aid would be distributed to affected families by organisations and donors.

Several countries, as well as national and international organisations, have pledged support for the victims of the northern Afghanistan earthquake.

