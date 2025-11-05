Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Team Defeat Bangladesh By 102 Runs

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's under-19 national cricket team defeated Bangladesh by 102 runs in theirthird match of the ongoing five-match One Day series, officials said on Thursday.

The match, played in Bangladesh, saw Afghanistan winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The Afghan side scored 275 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

For Afghanistan, Faisal Khan shone with a century, while captain Mahboob Khan added 86, AzizullahNiazi made 31, and Usman Sadat scored 26 runs.

In reply, Bangladesh U-19 failed to chase the target and were bundled out for 173 runs in 38 overs, handing Afghanistan a 102-run victory. The series is now level at 1–1, as Bangladesh had won the first match and the second game was washed out due to rain.

The fourth match of the series will be played on Friday.

