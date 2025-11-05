KFSHRC And RSSA To Organize The Scientific Conference“Radiology Beyond Cancer And Tertiary Care: Expanding Horizons”

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) and the Radiological Society of Saudi Arabia (RSSA), will launch tomorrow, Thursday, the Scientific Conference on Radiology: Radiology Beyond Cancer and Tertiary Care: Expanding Horizon, at King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah. The three-day event serves as a national platform that brings together professionals, researchers, and students in the field of radiology to discuss the latest developments in diagnostic imaging, artificial intelligence applications, radiation protection, and quality improvement initiatives.

The conference features a scientific agenda focused on technological and research advancements in radiology, including lectures, panel discussions, and workshops covering diagnostic radiology, breast imaging, interventional and pediatric radiology, MRI, and ultrasound. It also includes specialized sessions on medical physics, image quality, and patient safety, alongside an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest equipment and technologies that enhance diagnostic precision and operational performance in radiology.

The program includes practical workshops on artificial intelligence applications in medical image analysis and on the use of digital systems to improve image quality and patient safety, in addition to interactive research sessions that provide researchers, students, and healthcare professionals with opportunities for engagement and knowledge exchange.

Participants will receive 24 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, supporting the development of national competencies and advancing specialized medical education as part of the hospital's efforts to build a scientific environment that equips Saudi professionals and enhances performance in highly specialized fields.

KFSHRC Madinah's and RSSA's organization of this conference underscores its leading role in fostering scientific collaboration, driving innovation in radiological medicine, and strengthening the integration of research and clinical practice, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 to build an advanced, knowledge-based, and sustainable healthcare system driven by innovation.