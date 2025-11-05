Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Verkkokauppa Oyj: Acquisition Of Own Shares On 5 November 2025


2025-11-05 12:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, 5 November 2025 at 07:00 p.m. EET

Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on 5 November 2025

Date 5 November 2025
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code VERK
Amount, shares 15,576
Average price/share (EUR) 3.9798
Total cost (EUR) 61,989.36

After the acquisitions Oyj holds a total of 152,551 treasury shares.

On behalf of Oyj

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Jesper Blomster, Oyj
...

is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer's side. accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland's fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to more than 1.7 million customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers' expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 468 million and it employs around 600 people. is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Attachment


