Varonis Systems, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Varonis Systems, Inc., ("Varonis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VRNS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights.

Portnoy Law Firm is investigating whether Varonis Systems, Inc. (“Varonis” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: VRNS) complied with federal securities laws. On October 28, 2025, Varonis announced financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and reduced the Company's full-year ARR guidance to account for“the underperformance of our on-prem subscription business in the final weeks of the third quarter.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

