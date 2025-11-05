HUANUO Showcases Ergonomic Gaming Desks And Monitor Arms For Gamers At Dreamhack 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 31 to November 2, the world's leading gaming lifestyle festival, DreamHack Atlanta 2025, was held at the Georgia World Congress Center. As DreamHack's exclusive Creator Hub partner, HUANUO made an impactful debut at this year's edition, presenting a line-up of its latest monitor arms and standing desks, each designed to enhance the desktop experience for gamers and creators.

Powering the Creator Hub

At the Creator Hub – DreamHack's central space for creator-focused activities such as live-streaming setups and meet-and-greet events – HUANUO supported more than 100 creators with 20 electric standing desks and 30 RGB monitor arms. The equipment was deployed across the Creator Stage, Stream Studio, and meet-and-greet areas, where over 60 hours of live programming-including panels, co-streams, and creator takeovers-were produced across the three-day festival.









Spectra Gaming Desk: Designed for Competitive Play

Taking center stage at HUANUO's booth and the Creator Hub was the official launch of the Spectra Gaming Desk, HUANUO's flagship electric standing desk engineered for high-performance gaming and streaming. The desk features a dual-motor life system and reinforced steel frame that enable smooth, low-noise height adjustment, allowing players to switch easily between sitting and standing.

The desk features a 63 × 31.5 inch surface that supports multiple monitors and a load capacity of up to 100 kilograms, with integrated RGB lighting that wraps around the desk's edges in customizable ambient color. It also features a curved front edge that contours to the user's body for comfortable posture during extended play.

HUANUO's line-up of monitor stands and standing desks

Whether for single-, dual- and triple-monitor desk setups, HUANUO's products offer versatile functionality that also caters to a user's sitting and standing height. At HUANUO's booth, visitors had the opportunity to experience and test out its high-performance monitor arms and standing desks including:



TitanTM (HNSS43B): Heavy-duty RGB single monitor arm engineered for stability and smooth movement

Stratos (HNSS44B): RGB monitor arm featuring a height-adjustable pole for flexible positioning and structural strength Spectra Gaming Desk: Electric standing desk designed for precision, comfort, and performance in gaming and general desk use



The TitanTM and Stratos monitor arms, and the Spectra Gaming Desk are available for purchase through HUANUO's official website.

Engaging the Gaming Community at DreamHack

HUANUO's booth also hosted a fun Spin-to-Win event, which drew over 300 prize winners. Rewards included HUANUO electric standing desks, RGB monitor arms, ergonomic chairs, and branded merchandise such as baseball caps and tote bags. Winners also received DreamHack-exclusive coupons offering discounts of up to 70 percent on selected gaming desks and accessories.

In addition, visitors also gained access to a range of limited-time online offers, including 60 percent off the HNSS44B RGB monitor arm on TikTok Shop, 10 percent off multiple models on Amazon, and up to 70 percent off on HUANUO's official website.

“We are so pleased to have connected with countless gamers and creators at DreamHack,” said Henry Lyu, Founder and CEO of HUANUO.“We met players who spent months perfecting their skills, creators who poured their imagination into every game, and fans who came together to celebrate the worlds they love. It's this passion that reminds us why we design peripherals in the first place; it's all about keeping gamers comfortable enough to play at their best and have fun.”

In recent years, HUANUO has sought to meet the needs of the gaming community by helping players sustain energy, focus, and posture at their desks. By improving comfort and reducing physical strain, HUANUO helps players maintain reflexes, and consistent gameplay performance and concentration throughout extended sessions.

About HUANUO

Launched in 2019, HUANUO is a fast-growing consumer technology company with a deep commitment to ergonomic innovation, specializing in ergonomically engineered work and desk accessories that enhance comfort, performance, and well-being. Each product is thoughtfully designed and easily adjustable to promote optimal posture, better health, and lasting comfort. From monitor arms that move as fluidly as your gameplay to desk setups that adapt to every playstyle, HUANUO merges engineering excellence with design flair to deliver next-level ergonomic gear for today's gamers and creators.

Recognized by the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, and trusted by a global community of over 10 million users, HUANUO continues to redefine what it means to work well and play better.

For more information, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Sofia Huang -...