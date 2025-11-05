Missouri Locals Projected To Hit $3.88 Billion Sports Betting Handle The First Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BetMissouri expert projects multi-million-dollar handle for the first week of betting.

Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 5, 2025 –, a leading authority on Missouri sports wagering, released exclusive projections estimating that Missouri's upcoming legalized sports betting market will generate $3.88 billion in total handle during its first year of operation.

The forecast, developed by analyst Christopher Boan, pulls on demographic data, historical launch trends from comparable states, and local fan engagement to project the state's potential handle across key launch periods:

$65,652,274 in wagers during the first week (Dec. 1–7, 2025)

$262,609,095 during the first month (Dec. 1–31, 2025)

$3,880,000,000 across the first 12 months (Dec. 1, 2025 – Nov. 30, 2026)

Despite Missouri's later-than-expected rollout, missing a vital portion of the 2025 NFL regular season, the analysis anticipates a strong debut driven by local sporting events, including St. Louis Blues' early December matchups and the Kansas City Chiefs' December 7th home game.

“If Missouri reaches our four-month projection of $1.05 billion, it would rank third among the five benchmark states we analyzed, trailing only Massachusetts and Maryland but surpassing Colorado, Tennessee and Indiana,” said Christopher Boan, sports betting analyst at“That's a promising signal for how quickly Missourians could embrace regulated wagering.”

Under the state's new constitutional framework, sports betting profits will deliver significant benefits for Missourians. Tax revenues, generated from a 10% tax on revenue, will be used to support local K–12 and higher education, with at least $5 million annually directed to a dedicated problem gambling fund.

“Should these projections hold,” Boan added,“sports betting could represent not only a new entertainment avenue for fans but also a meaningful, sustainable revenue stream for the state's education system.”

