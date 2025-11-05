Samuel Adams Unwraps Winter White Ale First New Winter Seasonal In 30 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Spiced & Citrusy White Ale Made to Celebrate the Holiday Season

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samuel Adams, one of the pioneers of craft beer, is gifting drinkers its first new winter seasonal in 30 years with the release of Winter White Ale. Samuel Adams Winter White Ale -- a festive white ale brewed with orange peel, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, perfect for cozy nights, holiday feasts and everything in between -- is now available nationwide through January 2026.

Winter White Ale is a refreshingly bright and flavorful beer that balances citrusy sweetness with warming spices. Inspired by the beloved Holiday White Ale - which grew 14% last year[1] - Winter White Ale is the next evolution in Samuel Adams' seasonal lineup. With a pale golden, hazy appearance and a crisp finish, it's a modern twist on a classic winter style.

“The holidays are all about celebrating special moments with family and friends,” said Tory Bratt, senior brand manager of Samuel Adams.“We brewed Winter White Ale to truly embrace the warmth of those moments through spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, and bring together a festive, easy – drinking beer that's perfect for every seasonal moment.”

Holiday brew for every occasion

From bustling holiday parties to cozy fireside nights, Sam Adams has the perfect beer for all your winter drinking occasions with the Winter Break Variety Pack. The seasonal assortment includes Winter White Ale, Winter Lager, Old Fezziwig, and NEW Cold Brew Coffee Stout.



Winter Lager: For colder nights, lean on Winter Lager, a crisp bock with citrus and spices. The clementine orange aroma is especially refreshing during holiday meals and celebrations.

Old Fezziwig: Like the character that inspired it, this spiced ale is warm, festive, and worthy of a celebration all its own. Its full body accompanies a deep malt character, with notes of sweet toffee and rich, dark caramel.

Cold Brew Coffee Stout: Available exclusively in our Variety Pack- inspired by the espresso martini, this robust stout brings together beer and coffee for a rich, roasted flavor and warming finish. This buzz-worthy brew is sure to bring extra cheer to every party. Available in: 12pk 12oz Cans: SRP $17.99 | 24pk 12oz Cans: SRP $29.99

Beginning today, drinkers nationwide can head to their local store and pick up a pack of Samuel Adams or other seasonal offerings in their area or by visiting

Key Information About Samuel Adams Winter White Ale



Alcohol by Volume (ABV): 5.7%

Availability: 2025-10-30 through 2026-01-12

First brewed: 2025

Malt Varieties: Samuel Adams two-row pale malt blend, wheat

Hop Varieties: Spalt Spalter Noble hops

Special Ingredients: Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Orange Peel & Clove

Package Formats: 12pk 12oz cans (SRP $17.99); 24pk 12oz cans (SRP $29.99)

Where to Buy: Tasting Notes: Winter may be chilly, but this festive ale balances bright orange peel with holiday spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and clove to warm up even the coldest temperatures and help you celebrate the season.

For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer on social media.

About Samuel Adams: The Beer

Samuel Adams is a leading independent, American craft brewer that helped to launch the craft beer revolution. The brewery began in 1984 when Founder and Brewer Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Today, Samuel Adams is one of the world's most awarded breweries and remains focused on crafting the highest quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better. Samuel Adams remains dedicated to elevating and growing the American craft beer industry overall, including providing education and support for entrepreneurs and fellow brewers through its philanthropic program, Brewing the American Dream, which helps others pursue their American Dream. For more information, visit or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer



About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative“beyond beer” products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer, and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Truly Hard Seltzer, and Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at, which includes links to our respective brand websites.

