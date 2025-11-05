120 Bahadur: Raashi Khanna Opens Up On Essaying An Army Wife: It Tested Me As An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) PAN-India actress Raashi Khanna is all set to portray another challenging role yet again.

The actress will be seen in the role of an army wife in her upcoming Bollywood movie 120 Bahadur, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar.

At the music launch of the film, Raashii was asked about the demands of her role in the movie. The actress then opened up about the emotional journey of bringing this character to life, revealing how the depth of the script affected her throughout the filming process.

Talking about the unspoken strength of an army wife and the feelings that she had to carry, the actress stated, "I think I am very fortunate that I got to be a part of 120 Bahadur. To be in the role of an army wife in itself is a challenge. And it wasn't easy for me because of the way the scenes were written, the depth with which they were written, and every time I was in a scene, I got very emotional."

She continued, "The film tested me as an actor, and I think I love being part of films that do that. Coming back to playing an army wife, I won't be able to put it into words. I think you will have to watch the film. You will understand what her feelings are mostly through her eyes. There's an undercurrent of loss throughout, and that is because, like every army wife, she too makes a compromise with the truth that her loved one might not come back. And that's a very heavy feeling to live with. So I have tried to do my best with it. And I hope you all like it."

She also made it a point to thank her co-star Farhan Akhtar, crediting him for supporting her and helping her through the process. Further, she also thanked director Razy Sir (Razneesh Ghai), calling him "the captain of the ship".

With 120 Bahadur, Raashi Khanna is set to bring to the screen a story that honours the sacrifice and resilience of military spouses, promising audiences an authentic portrayal of the emotional weight these women carry with quiet strength.

The actress will also be seen in Farzi Season 2, Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan, and Talakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey.