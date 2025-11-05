BJP Running 'Hitler Rule' In Assam, Says Rajen Gohain After Joining AJP

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 5 (IANS) Former Union Minister and four-time Nagaon MP Rajen Gohain, who formally joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), marking a significant political shift in Assam's evolving landscape on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on state BJP leadership, calling it a“Hitler rule”- a jibe probably aimed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing reporters after joining AJP, Gohain said,“We expected from a national party like BJP to do well for the Assamese people; however, I can say that Hitler rule is going on in the state. The whole Assamese community has been broken down into pieces through the delimitation process.”

The former Union Minister also accused the BJP of conducting loot in Assam, claiming that the state's resources are being given to outsiders. Gohain also praised top Congress leadership and said,“I believe that Rahul Gandhi has raised a very important issue of vote manipulation, and there are good people in Congress. A party can be made better when good people remain in the party.”

He asserted that AJP must consider an alliance with the Congress party for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The veteran leader also alleged that those who damaged the image of Tarun Gogoi are now leading the BJP in Assam.

Notably, former Nagaon MP, who was once considered a key BJP stalwart in the state, resigned from the party on October 9, citing "growing discontent" with its leadership and direction.

Gohain joined the AJP along with a group of his supporters at a ceremony held at the PWD Auditorium in Guwahati.

Several senior AJP leaders, including party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, working president Chitta Basumatary, and senior leader Jagadish Bhuyan, attended the event.

After being welcomed into the regional party fold, Gohain said he would continue to serve the people with sincerity and dedication. "Wherever I am, I have always tried to perform my duties with honesty and commitment. I will continue to do so here as well," he said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the BJP's current functioning, Gohain said the party had "drifted far from the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and veteran leader L.K. Advani".

"I have been patient for a long time, but the present state of affairs is deeply disappointing. We did not join this party to witness personality-driven politics. It has now gone into the hands of people who have little connection with the party's founding values," the AJP leader remarked.