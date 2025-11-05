Top 50 Canadian Cleantech Companies Ignite Global Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian cleantech is rapidly reaching market maturity, with many market-ready solutions deploying, becoming profitable, and solving real-world challenges for industry leaders around the world. Last night in Calgary, Alberta, the energy was electric as Foresight, Canada's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, recognized 50 of the country's top ventures in the 2025 Foresight 50 honouree list. This 5th annual list spotlights Canada's most investible cleantech companies, and this year's announcement is historic:

Since 2021, past recipients have collectively raised over USD $1.92 billion in capital, demonstrating the list's proven ability to identify high-growth ventures with global market potential. These 50 firms are not just building businesses; they are fundamentally transforming the world's core industries. From generating value out of waste to revolutionizing carbon capture to strengthening the energy sector with efficient solutions, their innovations are solving the critical gaps needed to create a prosperous and resilient economy.

Canada is rapidly becoming a leading hub for clean technologies. For companies looking to scale their solutions globally, Canada offers an unmatched combination of stable public funding, deep-tech research hubs, and a clear national commitment to net zero innovation. This unique ecosystem accelerates the path from breakthrough science to market readiness.

Quotes

“These honourees represent some of the most exciting prospects coming out of the cleantech ecosystem. Their innovation is actively transforming traditional industries into new strengths, securing economic competitiveness, and creating positive change in our communities and daily lives. Foresight is proud to recognize these innovators and ensure they gain the resources necessary to continue their vital work. To all the ventures: congratulations and thank you!” - David Sanguinetti, Interim CEO, Foresight Canada

“Cleantech innovation is the greatest opportunity for sustainable growth and global leadership, but it requires more than vision. It needs the financial and institutional support to bridge the gap between discovery and deployment. By backing these ventures, we're not just supporting businesses, we're investing in our capacity to lead the low-carbon transition and build a resilient, competitive global economy for generations to come.” - Brittany Goldhawke, Director of Earth Tech and Investor Relations

About Foresight Canada:

Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As the country's largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world's best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today's most urgent climate challenges.

The Foresight 50 Showcase is presented by Foresight with support from Export Development Canada | Exportation et développement Canada; Osler, Hoskin, & Harcourt LLP; Calgary Innovation Coalition, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP; Platform Calgary; Bonsai Growth; Brightspot Climate; and media sponsor Carbon Life Media.





Foresight would also like to thank the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) for providing funding support for its Cleantech Ventures program, part of which makes this initiative possible.

Image: 2025 Foresight 50 Honourees, Carbon Life Media.

Contact:

