Ministry Of Municipality Launches 2025/2026 Seasonal Vegetable Markets Tomorrow

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Agricultural Affairs Department, announced the commencement of operations at the local agricultural produce markets for the 2025/2026 season, starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 6, 2025. These markets will be located in Al Khor, Al Thakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya, while the Al Mazrouah market will continue to operate year-round.

The launch of the new season comes as part of the Ministry's efforts to support and enhance the marketing of local agricultural produce and to open direct sales channels between farmers and consumers.

The markets will be open to visitors every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 7AM to 3PM, with the participation of more than 100 Qatari farms offering high-quality agricultural products.

This initiative, implemented by the Ministry of Municipality, contributes to strengthening and sustaining local agricultural production and expanding participation among Qatari farms, in line with the state's vision for achieving sustainable agricultural and economic development within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Food Security Strategy.

The agricultural markets, along with the Katara Harvest Festival and the Agritech Exhibition Market, aim to create direct marketing channels between farmers and consumers, eliminating the need for intermediaries. This ensures fair returns for farmers and empowers consumers to access fresh, high-quality local produce.

The markets offer the public a wide range of fresh local products, including seasonal vegetables, natural honey, dates, and other products that vary according to the agricultural season.

The markets are equipped with all the necessary facilities and services to ensure a comfortable and safe shopping experience for citizens and residents, including shaded areas, public facilities, and organized parking.

Specialized inspection teams are also present to monitor product quality and ensure compliance with approved specifications and standards. These efforts stem from the Ministry's commitment to supporting and empowering Qatari farmers and enhancing their role in achieving self-sufficiency, while also providing consumers with fresh, high-quality local produce at competitive prices.

It is worth noting that the local agricultural produce markets have witnessed rapid development since their launch in the 2012/2013 season, both in terms of the number of participating farms and sales volume.

The initiative began with a single market in Al Mazrouah, with the participation of 24 farms and the sale of 884 tons of agricultural products. This success and expansion continued until the 2014/2015 season, which saw the participation of 166 farms, achieving total sales of 10,679 tons, equivalent to 12 percent of the total marketed local production.

The Ministry of Municipality affirms that the continued operation of the local agricultural produce markets represents a practical implementation of the state's directives to support local production and enhance food security by encouraging Qatari farmers to increase production and adopt modern and sustainable agricultural methods. The Ministry invites citizens and residents to visit these markets and benefit from fresh national produce, supporting local products and contributing to the ongoing pursuit of agricultural self-sufficiency in the State of Qatar.