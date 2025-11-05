Ministry Of Municipality And Hassad Food Launch Second Edition Of “Aswaq Winter Festival” At Umm Salal Central Market

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality and Hassad Food Company announced the launch of the second edition of the“Aswaq Winter Festival”, taking place at Umm Salal Central Market from November 6 to December 17, 2025. The event is organized by Aswaq for Food Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Hassad Food.

Following the significant success of its inaugural edition last year, which witnessed strong participation from local producers, farmers, and the public, the festival returns this year with a renewed concept and a more focused six-week format. The event aims to expand participation and strengthen the presence of local products in the Qatari market. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality, the festival represents a joint national initiative between the Ministry and Hassad Food to support the local food production ecosystem, empower Qatari producers, and promote private sector participation in achieving sustainable development goals.

On this occasion, Yousef Khalid Al-Khelaifi, the Director of the Agricultural Affairs - Ministry of Municipality, stated:“The Ministry's sponsorship of the Aswaq Winter Festival reflects its strategic commitment to strengthening Qatar's food security efforts, empowering local producers, and enhancing the role of the private sector in the growth of the agricultural and food industries. Through such initiatives, the Ministry seeks to create an enabling environment that facilitates the marketing of local products and expands their reach to consumers. We also value the collaboration with national entities such as Hassad Food, whose initiatives help improve local production efficiency and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

For his part, Mohamed Al-Mohannadi, Chief Operations Officer, Hassad Food, commented:“The Aswaq Winter Festival represents one of the key strategic initiatives launched by Hassad Food, under the patronage of the Ministry of Municipality, as part of our commitment to supporting Qatar's food security and promoting the importance of local products in the domestic market. Building on the great success of last year's edition, Hassad - through its subsidiary Aswaq - has enhanced and refined the festival's concept to deliver a more focused and inclusive experience that meets the expectations of both producers and consumers.”

He added:“The second edition aims to provide a comprehensive marketing platform that connects farmers, local producers, home-based businesses, and entrepreneurs directly with consumers -thereby contributing to the growth of Qatar's agricultural and food sectors and strengthening the national economy.”

This year's festival features an extensive array of locally produced goods that highlight the richness and quality of Qatari production. The offerings include dates, local honey, fresh organic vegetables, and seasonal fruits sourced from local farms across the country. The festival also features a dedicated area for families of home-grown projects, showcasing traditional Qatari foods and homemade specialties that reflect local heritage and support community-based entrepreneurship, organized in coordination with the Family Empowerment Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

In addition, the festival includes a section for plants and nurseries, emphasizing the growing public interest in home gardening and landscaping, along with a diverse selection of local food products such as coffee, nuts, spices, and traditional dishes that provide visitors with an authentic and enriching shopping experience. This year also features a special section dedicated to supporting families of the injured from Gaza living in Qatar, reaffirming the humanitarian and social values that the Ministry of Municipality and Hassad Food uphold in all their joint initiatives to promote solidarity and community empowerment.

The festival will welcome visitors daily from 8am to 8pm at Umm Salal Central Market, offering a unique winter destination for families and visitors over six consecutive weeks. Combining shopping, local cuisine, and community activities, the event provides a traditional Qatari experience in a modern setting.

Umm Salal Central Market is one of six integrated markets managed by Aswaq for Food Facilities Management, a subsidiary of Hassad Food. Spanning 60,000 square meters, the market serves as a comprehensive commercial hub strategically located at the intersection of Al Majd Road and Al Shamal Road, linking it directly to Qatar's main ports in Al Wakra, Al Ruwais, Al Khor, and Doha. The market features dedicated areas for fish sales and auction, livestock barns, a public slaughterhouse, a vegetable and fruit section, a dates market, refrigerated storage facilities, a supermarket, a mosque, and administrative offices.