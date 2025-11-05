Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister

2025-11-05 09:11:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cuba HE Elio Rodriguez Perdomo.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

The Peninsula

